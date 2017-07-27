Travel chaos

Rush hour: Shortage of trains creates severe delays on the Piccadilly line

Industrial action by tube staff at a depot is causing sever disruption and delays Thursday evening, Transport for London are asking commuters to avoid using the Piccadilly line.

Severe delays (entire line) due to a temp shortage of trains, caused by industrial action. Pls use alt route if poss https://t.co/1fGWaUeU6A — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) July 27, 2017

The general manager for the Piccadilly line, Tony Mathews, said: “I apologise to customers for the delays this morning.

“This is due to a temporary shortage of trains caused by industrial action by some of our staff at one of our Piccadilly line depots.

“We have reached an agreement with the RMT union and we expect the industrial action to be withdrawn.”

In a tweet posted by Tfl, they said: