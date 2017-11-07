Rush hour delays on District line as it remains part suspended

Find out why

A day after it derailed with around 300 commuters on board, the District Line remains suspended today between Wimbledon and Parsons Green.

There are also no Overground trains between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Road due to a broken rail. Part disruption on the line is expected to continue all day.

The South Western Railway train partially derailed yesterday, leaving one person with injuries and causing significant disruption between Wimbledon and London Waterloo.

This morning TfL said: ‘No service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon due to a derailment yesterday of a South Western Railways train at Wimbledon. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line London Underground tickets will be accepted on London Buses, South Western Railway, Southern, Trams, London Overground and Thameslink via any reasonable route.’

Despite engineers working all day to repair the lines, it is estimated that the line will not be open until Tuesday morning.