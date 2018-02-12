Royal wedding will not clash with FA Cup final

New details released by the royal family

The royal family has revealed further details of the forthcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 19 May. Kensington Palace has today stated that the ceremony will begin at midday, which means it should not clash with FA Cup final which happens to be on the same day.

At 13:00, the couple will travel through Windsor, Berkshire, in a carriage. “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace tweeted today.

pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

The palace also confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will marry the royal couple. The Rt Rev David Conner, dean of Windsor, will conduct the service at St George’s Chapel.

After the service, there will be a reception at St George’s Hall for the couple and guests from the congregation. Later that evening, the Prince of Wales will give another private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.