Royal wedding: Prince Charles will walk Meghan down the aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday, after her own father had to pull out because of ill health.

The prince is said to be “pleased” to be welcoming Markle to the Royal family by giving her away.

“Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” Harry’s office Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way,” the palace said.