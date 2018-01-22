Royal wedding announced: Princess Eugenie gets engaged to Jack Brooksbank

BREAKING

A joint announcement today by the Duke and Duchess of York on Twitter read: ‘The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank.

‘Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.’

Proud mother-of-two Fergie, 58, took to Twitter to share her delight with the public in three tweets, which were retweeted by the Duke of York.

She first tweeted: ‘Total joy!! £engagement @TheDukeOfYork’ and included a picture of the couple.

In another, which had another picture of the couple on a boat, she wrote: ‘They float with laughter and love .. although a boat helps! £engagement £eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @yorkiebea’.

And in the third, she tweeted: