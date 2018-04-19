Royal order: Buy Harry and Meghan wedding mugs here

Couple set to tie the knot in Windsor on May 19

At her ceramics factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Emma Bridgewater is busy producing royal wedding mugs emblazoned with the description of Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle as “game changers, free spirits, big hearts and well-suited”.

“In Staffordshire we’ve got a long tradition of celebrating national events, and what better than a royal wedding,” Bridgewater, brand founder and designer of the mugs, told Reuters.

“Royal themed pottery made in Staffordshire can be traced back to the time of Charles II, and we are thrilled to see celebration through pottery continuing in 2018 with Harry and Meghan,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and Markle are set to tie the knot in Windsor on May 19.