Royal Navy to invest £2.5bn in nuclear submarines

Defence secretary to announce today

The Ministry of Defence gave BAE Systems a £1.5bn contract to build the seventh and final boat in Britain’s new fleet of Astute-class submarines, according to latest reports.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson will also announce a further £900m for the Dreadnought submarine programme, which involves four new boats to carry the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

“This multi-billion-pound investment in our nuclear submarines shows our unwavering commitment to keeping the UK safe and secure from intensifying threats,” Williamson will say today.

