Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 792 jobs, close 162 branches

Breaking News.

Royal Bank of Scotland has just announced that it will close 162 branches in England and Wales, resulting in around 790 job losses.

“We have recently announced that we’re closing some branches,” RBS said in a statement online .

“As customers change the way they bank with us, we must change the way that we serve them and this means that some branches will have to close.

“Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously. We know it can affect people in the local area and we’ll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.”

An RBS spokesman also told BBC: “We are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank, and we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, in England & Wales.

“As a result we have had to review our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and we’ve made the difficult decision to close a number of Royal Bank of Scotland branches. Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England & Wales will be able to use NatWest branches instead for their everyday banking needs.”



