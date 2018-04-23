Royal baby: The Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour!

23 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Kate Middleton

Breaking

The Duchess of Cambridge is in hospital today as she is in the early stages of labour with husband Prince William by her side.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital for the birth of the new royal baby.

 

Kate and William are blessed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George already.

