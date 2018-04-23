Royal baby: The Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour!

Breaking

The Duchess of Cambridge is in hospital today as she is in the early stages of labour with husband Prince William by her side.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital for the birth of the new royal baby.

The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Kate and William are blessed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George already.