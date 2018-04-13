Rolls-Royce to step up inspections on its problematic Trent 1000 engines

Find out why

Rolls-Royce said today that it needs to increase the number of inspections on its problematic Trent 1000 engines after the turbine blades are facing regular problems.

The FTSE 100-listed engineer had said in March that it would take a hit of about £340m to cover the cost of repairing engines — primarily the Trent 1000 —which is installed on Boeing 787s.

The group said today that had decided to increase the number of inspections after the implications of another problem, this time with the compressor, became clear.

“We sincerely regret the disruption this will cause to our customers,” CEO East said in a statement, adding: “Our team of technical experts and service engineers is working around the clock to ensure we return them to full service as soon as possible.

“We will be working closely with Boeing and affected airlines to minimise disruption wherever possible.”