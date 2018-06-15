Rolls-Royce shares soar after this announcement

Told shareholders today

A day after revealing it would let go of 4,600 staff, Rolls-Royce has now said that it would lead to savings of £400m per year by 2020, sending its shares up by 13 per cent in early trading.

The London-based aerospace giant told shareholders today its new ambitious mid-term goals and said it was well-placed to exceed a target of generating free cash flow of £1bn by 2020.

It also said that it will now focus on measuring “cash flow per share”, which it wants to lift from the current level of 15p to £1 in the mid-term, and “cash flow return on invested capital”, which it aims to raise from 9pc now to 15pc.