Rolls-Royce set to slash 4,000 jobs?

It has been reported that Rolls-Royce is set to slash as many as 4,000 jobs this week to cut costs, improve efficiency and boost profits.

However, the job cuts are unlikely to affect frontline engineering jobs, according to the Guardian, after the company and unions agreed to a deal last year to protect 7,000 roles at plants in Derby. It is reported that jobs in finance, human resources and purchasing are expected to face the cuts.

However, the group said that it would not comment “on current media speculation”

The blue-chip engineer is expected to give details on Friday when Warren East, the group’s chief executive, will address a City briefing. Since taking the office in 2015, East has overseen 5,500 job cuts.