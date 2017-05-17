Road in London flooded as heavy rain hits the capital

Have you been affected by the weather?

London was hit with heavy rain last night. At least one major road has been left partially flooded.

The A40 at Mansfield Road near Park Royal in West London was submerged by water at 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has warned of more rain to come on Wednesday.

Showers are likely to continue until after 11am and will briefly stop in the early afternoon.

Rain will start to fall again from around 4pm.

Temperatures will still be high and are expected to reach 19C by the afternoon.

Showers are expected to slow down throughout the night. Warm, cloudy weather will reach the capital on Thursday.