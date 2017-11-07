RMT union says Transport for London is to ‘slash spending by £ 5.5bn’ by cutting 1,400 jobs

Find out more

The Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) claim that Transport for London (TfL) are planning to cut 1,400 jobs, as the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan wants to cut spending by £5.5bn.

December 2016, TfL’s business plan showed that they are cut jobs in an effort to save £800m per annum.

The general secretary of the RMT, Mick Cash said: “As part of the mayor’s efforts to slash spending by £ 5.5bn by 2021 we are now being told that the company plan to cut up to 1,400 jobs in engineering in TfL and in some areas of London Underground.



“RMT demands that no cuts take place, so close to the King’s Cross fire anniversary it would be appalling if there was any hacking back on safety.



“The mayor needs to stand up for TfL and demand restoration of the full capital grant and proper central government funding for the Tube.”

A spokesperson for TfL said in response to Cash: “We are undertaking the largest ever overhaul of our organisation to provide the most efficient and cost-effective transport service for Londoners.

“We have already reduced management layers and bureaucracy and merged functions in other areas to eliminate duplication and reliance on expensive agency staff.

“We do not recognise the RMT’s number. Over the next few months we will be consulting on further plans in a number of other managerial, support and other non-frontline areas across TfL and London Underground.

“None of this will compromise safety, which will always remain our top priority.”

TfL will receive its last general grant from the Department of Transport of 2017/2018, this grant helps to maintain the operating costs.