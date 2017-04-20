RMT union has announced a 24-hour Tube strike for 7 May

More travel misery

The RMT Union has announced that they are to strike on 7 May from 10pm GMT as one of their workers was sacked with two others disciplined to attempt one of their staff members from being assaulted.

The serious assault took place at London Bridge station when a fare dodger assaulted a pregnant woman and another member of staff.

The general manager of the Jubilee line, Phil O’Hare said: “After a thorough investigation, which included an extensive review of CCTV footage that we are confident completely contradicts the account of the individual in question, the decision to dismiss this member of staff has been upheld.”

“As part of the established disciplinary process, a senior level review of the case is now underway. We take a zero-tolerance approach to violence against our staff but similarly expect our employees to adhere to acceptable standards of conduct and behaviour when dealing with members of the public.”

“We urge the RMT to withdraw this call for strike action, which will only result in needless disruption to Londoners, while the disciplinary process is still ongoing.”

More follows…