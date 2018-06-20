Rival car giants exploring new range of vans?

Here’s what the latest report says

Volkswagen and Ford are reporting mulling about developing and building a range of commercial vehicles, including vans.

In a joint statement, the car giants said they were jointly considering a strategic alliance and “investigating several joint projects,” including development of a range of commercial vehicles for global markets. The companies added that the alliance did not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes.

Jim Farley, president of global markets at Ford, said:​ “Ford is committed to improving our fitness as a business and leveraging adaptive business models - which include working with partners to improve our effectiveness and efficiency. This potential alliance with the Volkswagen group is another example of how we can become more fit as a business, while creating a winning global product portfolio and extending our capabilities.

“We look forward to exploring with the Volkswagen team in the days ahead how we might work together to better serve the evolving needs of commercial vehicle customers - and much more.”