Revolut to launch this service for its 2m users

In its latest attempt to use technology to disrupt traditional financial services, Revolut plans to start a commission-free trading platform on its app. A formal announcement will follow tomorrow.

Following this, the users will be able to invest in stocks from British and US listed firms as well as exchange-traded funds and options.

Nikolay Storonsky, founder and CEO of the British digital-only bank said with brokers charging as much as 5 pounds ($6.71) per trade and offering clunky technology, there was “massive” room for improvement.

“To put it bluntly, we are going to cause the same disruption in investments as we have done in banking.”

The London-based start-up allows its 2m users to transfer and spend money in 120 currencies with no fees.