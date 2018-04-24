Revealed: These are the UK's worst mobile service providers

Find out here

Vodafone has been ranked the worst mobile service provider for customer satisfaction for the seventh year in a row, according to an annual survey by Which?

A spokesperson for Vodafone said: “Improving service for our customers is a top priority and we have been working hard to deliver results. These findings published by Which? really don’t match up with what our customers are telling us, with our own, independently verified customer satisfaction scores jumping 13 points from last year to their best ever level.”

Over 3,500 members of the public were surveyed about their service provider, which revealed these customer satisfaction score:

1. Utility Warehouse - 84 per cent 2. Giffgaff - 81 per cent 3. Sky Mobile - 79 per cent 4. Asda Mobile - 77 per cent 5. Tesco Mobile - 75 per cent 6. Plusnet - 65 per cent 7. Three - 64 per cent 8. iD - 63 per cent 9. BT Mobile - 61 per cent 10. O2 - 61 per cent 11. Virgin Mobile 58 per cent 12. EE - 56 per cent 13. Vodafone - 49 per cent

Vodafone stood last with a score of 49 per cent, EE stood at 56 per cent, and then Virgin Mobile and O2.