Revealed: The 10 RICHEST people in the world

There are currently 2,208 billionaires in 72 countries with a combined wealth of $9.1 trillion

Forbes Magazine has just announced the world’s super rich. The elite members of this group are worth $9.1 trillion, which is three times more than the GDP of the UK.

These billionaires increased their combined wealth by $1.4bn over the past year. The list also includes 259 newcomers, including the first ever cryptocurrency billionaires. And the names are:

1. Jeff Bezos

Wealth source: CEO and Founder, Amazon.com

Wealth pile: $112bn

Bezos is the richest person on the planet and the first centibillionaire on the list with $112bn. Shares of his e-commerce giant Amazon rose 59 per cent in 12 months, helping boost his fortune by $39.2bn. It was the biggest one year gain since Forbes started tracking billionaires in 1987.

2. Bill Gates

Wealth source: Cofounder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wealth pile: $90bn

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dropped one spot from last year to No. 2, with $90 billion. It is the biggest gap between no. 1 and 2 since 2001.

3. Warren Buffett

Wealth source: CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Wealth pile: $84bn

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. He has committed to giving more than 99% of his fortune to charity. So far he has given nearly $32 billion. With friend Bill Gates, he launched The Giving Pledge in 2010, asking billionaires to donate half their wealth to charitable causes.

4. Bernard Arnault

Wealth source: Chairman and CEO, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Wealth pile: $72bn

Arnault, with a fortune of $72bn, reclaims the title of richest European for the first time since 2012. One of the world’s ultimate taste-makers, Arnault oversees an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. Record results at his luxury goods empire LVMH and a deal to buy out nearly all of Christian Dior helped boost Arnault’s fortune by $30.5bn.

5. Mark Zuckerberg

Wealth source: Cofounder, Chairman and CEO, Facebook

Wealth pile: $71bn

Zuckerberg has seen his net worth soar as the social network’s stock price has skyrocketed. A Harvard dropout, he founded Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19.

6.Amancio Ortega

Wealth source: Inditex

Wealth pile: $70bn

Ortega is one of the richest men in Europe and the wealthiest retailer in the world. A pioneer in fast fashion, he cofounded Inditex, known for its Zara fashion chain, with his ex-wife. He owns about 60 per cent of Madrid-listed Inditex, which has 8 brands including Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear, and 7,500 stores around the world.

7.Carlos Slim Helu

Wealth source: Honorary Chairman, América Móvil

Wealth pile: $67.1bn

Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim and his family control Latin America’s biggest mobile telecom firm. He also owns stakes in Mexican construction, consumer goods, mining and real estate companies and 17 per cent of The New York Times.

8.Charles Koch

Wealth source: CEO, Koch Industries

Wealth pile: $60bn

Koch has been chairman and CEO of America’s second largest private company since 1967. The conglomerate has $100bn in revenues from businesses including pipelines, chemicals, Dixie cups, Brawny paper towels and Stainmaster carpets.

8.David Koch

Wealth source: Executive Vice President, Koch Industries

Wealth pile: $60bn

David shares majority control of Koch Industries, with his brother Charles (see above).

10.Larry Ellison

Wealth source:CTO and Founder, Oracle

Wealth pile: $58.5bn

Ellison cofounded software giant Oracle in 1977. He gave up the Oracle CEO role in 2014 but still serves as chairman of the board and chief technology officer. In 2016, Ellison pledged to give $200m to the University of Southern California for a cancer treatment center.