Revealed: How a guardsman "nearly shot" the Queen

When Her Majesty went for a late night stroll

The Queen was “nearly shot” by a guardsman after she went for a late night walk when she couldn’t fall asleep, it has been revealed.

A soldier, who chose not to be named, said he spotted the figure of darkness at 3am.

“Thinking that he had come across an intruder, he shouted: ‘Who’s that?’ To his surprise it was the Queen. ‘Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you’, he blurted out,” the Times newspaper wrote.

The Queen responded: “That’s quite all right. Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.