Revealed: 50 potentially offensive company names

Find out here

Over the last year, around 50 company names have been rejected by Companies House because they were believed to be potentially offensive.

The list of proposed company names rejected include Blue Arsed Fly Designs Ltd, Fanny’s Kebabs Ltd, Titanic Holdings Limited and Wags to Bitches Limited. Other rejected names included Robotdick Ltd, Dapper Dog and Stylish Bitch Ltd, Sugartits Ltd, Manwhore Limited, Sod it Systems Limited, Cocktease Fashion Ltd and Go Doggy LLP.

According to the BBC, some of the names may have been incorporated later if justification was given and accepted by Companies House.

The recent list has been obtained by the BBC Wales under the Freedom of Information Act.

There are more than 100 sensitive words and expressions that require the prior approval of the secretary of state to use in a company or business name.