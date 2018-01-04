Revealed: 10 highest paid FTSE 100 bosses

Find out here

Deloitte report in August last year had showed how FTSE 100 bosses were paid an average of £3.5m in 2016. The overall pay packages of CEOs are reportedly made up of short-term and long-term incentive plans, with only 20 per cent of total remuneration represented by base salary.

Let’s take a look at 10 highest paid bosses (according to the data from Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development):

Sir Martin Sorrell, £48.1m: Sir Martin Sorrell is the highest paid chief executive in the FTSE 100 and is the chief executive of advertising company WPP Arnold W Donald, £22.3m: American businessman Donald became CEO of Carnival, an American-British cruise company and the world’s largest travel leisure firm, in 2013. Rakesh Kapoor, £14.6m: Indian-born Kapoor joined Reckitt & Colman in 1987 and became the merged company’s second chief executive in 2011. Pascal Soriot, £13.4m: French businessman Soriot became CEO of pharmaceutical multinational company AstraZeneca in 2012. Erik Engstrom, £10.5m: The Swedish businessman became chief executive of Elsevier in 2004 and since 2009 has presided over Relx Group. Bob Dudley, £8.3m: Bob Dudley was appointed BP’s chief executive in October 2010 after a long and successful career in the oil and gas industry. Albert Manifold, £8m: Irish businessman Manifold has been chief executive officer of CRH, a building materials group, since 2014, after joining the business in 1998. Nicandro Durante, £7.6m: Brazilian businessman Durante is the chief executive of British American Tobacco plc, the world’s largest tobacco company by sales. Flemming Ornskov, £7.5m Ben van Beurden, £6.9m



