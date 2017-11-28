Retailer Feather & Black collapses into administration, 123 jobs at risk

Customers with current orders would be contacted “in due course”

Furniture retailer Feather & Black has gone into administration, putting 123 jobs under threat. The chain is owned by the Wade family, which also owns furniture retailer Multiyork, which also fell into administration last week.

Administrator Duff & Phelps Duff has said it was looking for a buyer to continue to run the shops. It also said that customers with current orders would be contacted “in due course” with updates.

Feather & Black was last week running 80 per cent discounts on its furniture with a further 20 per cent off over Black Friday weekend. According to media reports, the retailer will still trade “in the short term” and honour orders up until 27 November.

Joint administrator, Allan Graham, said: “The Joint Administrators are trading Feather & Black in Administration in the short term with a view to finding a purchaser for the business as a going concern. We are confident that a buyer will be found and encourage any interested parties to come forward.”

“The current intention is for all orders made before 27 November to be honoured and customers will be contacted in due course with updates relating to these orders as required,” Graham added.

Feather & Black has 25 retail stores across the UK and employs 123 people in total.