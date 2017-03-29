Rescue operation searches the Thames after man "jumps off" Westminster Bridge

Here’s what happened

A man in his 20’s has apparently jumped off Westminster Bridge. Apparently, a film crew spotted someone go over the bridge and in to the Thames.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We were called to Westminster Bridge at 11.29 to reports of a man in the water.”

“Emergency services are in attendance and are trying to locate the man, reported to be aged in his mid-20s.”

The search was called off around 2pm. A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed to the Standard: After an extensive search it has been called off and the man has not been located at this time.”

In this video you can clearly see London Fire Brigade and scores of Police. A week ago Westminster Bridge was filled with emergency services after the Khalid Masood terror attack in Westminster.