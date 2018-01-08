Record global sales for Jaguar Land Rover

Group also warned about facing tough conditions in home market

Jaguar Land Rover has recorded a 7 per cent rise in sales and witnessed a global record of more than 621,000 cars sold last year.

The group has, however, warned that it faces tough conditions in its home market due to weakening consumer confidence and a planned diesel tax hike on new cars.

“We have once again delivered year-on-year sales increases thanks to a world-class product range and new models such as the E-PACE and Velar, as well as China-specific models such as the XFL,” group sales operations director Andy Goss said.

“But we are facing tough times in key markets such as the UK where consumer confidence and diesel taxes will hit us,” Goss added.

The group also said: ‘Growth in China and the USA helped offset the impact of difficult market conditions in the European, UK and Overseas markets.

‘China was the company’s largest sales region in 2017 with annual sales of 146,399, up 23 per cent year-on-year. North America reported a calendar year record with sales of 128,097, 9 per cent up on the previous high in 2016.’

Since being bought by Indian conglomerate Tata in 2008, the company has pursued a major turnaround plan to expand its model line-up and to increase volumes to around 1m by the turn of the decade.