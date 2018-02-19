Record-breaking: Arsenal signs Emirates shirt deal worth over £200m

Until 2024

In one of the largest sponsorship deal signed by a London club, Arsenal has announced extending their shirt sponsorship deal with Dubai-based airline Emirates by five years.

The Emirates name will feature on the shirts and kit of all Arsenal teams until the end of the 2023-24 season, according to the BBC. The deal, which began in 2006, is understood to be worth over £200m over the course of five years.

Speaking about it, chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport.”

“Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world.”

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark also added: “Arsenal’s strong appeal and influence around the globe, combined with their ambitions as a club, make them an ideal partner for Emirates, with values that reflects ours as a brand.