RBS small business scandal: MPs publish full 'disgraceful' report

Reveals ‘widespread inappropriate’ dealings by the bank’s Global Restructuring Group

Earlier this afternoon, the Treasury Select Committee has published the Financial Conduct Authority’s unredacted report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s “disgraceful” treatment of struggling small businesses in the wake of the financial crisis.

The group of MPs, chaired by Nicky Morgan, released the report today after a long-running stand-off with the FCA, which had refused to publish it citing legal issues. The report was commissioned to look into allegations that RBS reportedly pushed small customers into its Global Restructuring Group (GRG) to profit from assets at fire sale prices.

The 350-page document details “widespread inappropriate treatment” of small businesses by the bank’s GRG, resulting in “material financial distress”.

“The findings in the report are disgraceful,” added Morgan.

RBS has said in a statement: “We are deeply sorry that customers did not receive the experience they should have done while in GRG. The report makes for very difficult reading and some of the language used by our staff in the past was clearly unacceptable.”



“Although the most serious allegation — that we deliberately targeted otherwise viable businesses in order to distress and asset-strip them for the bank’s profit — has been shown to be without foundation, we know that the bank got a lot wrong in how it treated some customers in GRG during the financial crisis.”



It added: “We have accepted all the relevant recommendations from the report and our focus is now on rebuilding trust and supporting our customers.”

