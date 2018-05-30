RBS finance boss announces surprise resignation

Search for his replacement would start immediately

In a surprise announcement today, Royal Bank of Scotland has said that its finance boss Ewen Stevenson will be leaving the bank after four years to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

“The Board and I are sorry to learn that Ewen has decided to move elsewhere. He will go with our thanks for a job well done and our good wishes,” Chairman Howard Davies said in a statement today, coinciding with the annual shareholder meeting of the state-owned bank and amid speculation that the British government will soon sell some of its controlling stake in the bank.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan added that Stevenson had been “a fantastic CFO”.

The effective date of departure for Stevenson will be confirmed in due course.