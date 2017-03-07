RAF fighter jets scrambled to civilian plane over North Sea

The latest on the news

RAF Typhoon fighter jets from RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire and an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were sent out on a quick reaction alert to intercept a flight heading to Birmingham from Bucharest.

The civilian plane was a Saab 340 and had departed from Romania. This plane was intercepted over the North Sea by the RAF Fighter Jets.

Under heavy Military escort the civilian plane landed safely at Birmingham Airport just after 7:30 GMT this morning.

The quick reaction alerts are used when aircraft can’t be identified or if communication is lost, or no radar code is received by air traffic control.

A spokesperson at Birmingham Airport said: “We can confirm that a private Saab 340 aircraft inbound from Bucharest to Birmingham and carrying three crew encountered communication difficulties during a flight earlier today.”

“In accordance with normal operating procedures the aircraft was intercepted by military jets on arrival into UK airspace and was escorted up to its scheduled arrival into Birmingham.”

