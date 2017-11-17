Racing ahead: Deliveroo emerges as the fastest growing UK tech unicorn

Beat 50 other emerging tech firms in Britain

Racing ahead of fifty other tech firms in the UK, online food delivery firm Deliveroo has been crowned as the fastest growing tech firm with the biggest upward trajectory in the last two decades.

Beating start-ups like Bloom & Wild and MoveGB, the food delivery startup topped Deloitte’s annual Fast 50 list recording an unprecedented growth of 107,117 per cent over the past four years.

“The achievements of this year’s winner are truly remarkable: Deliveroo is now the fastest-growing technology company in the history of the competition,” said lead partner for the Fast 50 programme David Cobb.

“Their relentless growth has justifiably added them to the exclusive list of UK ‘unicorns’. Everyone wants a slice of the online takeaway business, but very few have found success in the same way that Deliveroo has.”

“The evolution of the UK Technology Fast 50 over the past 20 years demonstrates that there is no single secret formula for success,” Cobb added.

In second place was Bloom & Wild which notched up growth of 13,818 per cent, while MoveGB - which gives members access to hundreds of different gyms through one membership - rounded up the top three, growing at a rate of 6,053 per cent.