Quiche makes the cut: Know the latest review of ONS inflation basket

Find out what items got removed

According to the latest annual review of Office for National Statistics’ (ONS)’s basket of goods, 2018’s basket has new additions like quiche, mashed potato, raspberries and women’s activewear leggings.

The updating of the ‘basket of goods’ by ONS is indicative of how British public’s consumption habits evolve.

Meanwhile, items that have been cut are pork pies, Edam cheese, peaches and nectarines, digital television recorders, small TV screens, digital camcorders, child’s tricycles, pastry/savoury pies, bottle of lager in a nightclub, full leg waxes and ATM charges.

ONS senior statistician Philip Gooding said: “Every year we add new items to the basket to ensure that it reflects modern spending habits. We also update the weight each item has to ensure the overall inflation numbers reflect shoppers’ experiences of inflation.

“However, while we add and remove a number of items each year, the overall change is actually quite small. This year we changed 36 items out of a total basket of 714.”