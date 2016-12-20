Queen set to step down as patron of 25 organisations at the end of her 90th birthday year
Buckingham Palace makes announcement
The Queen is set to give up her roles as patron of a number of organisations including Battersea Dogs Home, Barnardo’s, the Rugby Football Union, the British Cycling Federation and the NSPCC.
The Royal will step down from as patron of 25 organisations, the Buckingham Palace has said, with the patronages being passed on to other member of the Royal Family next year.
More follows…