Queen “disappointed” with PM as she “refused to share Brexit strategy”

What happened on the PM’s trip to Balmoral?

It’s been claimed that the Queen has been left “disappointed” with PM, Theresa May after she failed to give any details of her plans for Brexit during her first visit to Balmoral.

The Prime Minister declined to depart from her “Brexit means Brexit” line whilst she stayed at the royal household in Scotland in September, according to the Times.

She didn’t offer any insight into her personal thoughts on the matter, this is said to have come as a disappointment to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

Neither Buckingham Palace of Downing Street have commented on the report.

A palace spokeswoman said: “By long-established convention we never disclose details of discussions between the Queen and her prime ministers. Nor would we comment on anonymously sourced conjecture of this kind.”

There was some irritation at the report, with one source insisting it not being representative of May’s conversation with the Queen during her two day stay in Scotland.