Quebec mosque attack: Police charge student Alexandre Bissonnette

The latest on the shooting in Quebec…

Canadian police have charged a student over the shooting that killed six Muslim worshippers at a Mosque in Quebec.

Alexandre Bissonnette is facing six counts of first-degree murder as well as five counts of attempted murder.

Vigils have been held across Canada to remember those who were killed and injured.

The shooting took place on Sunday evening just before 20:00pm, 50 people were at the mosque at the time.

A total of 19 people were injured, five people are still in hospital, two are in critical condition.

The Quebec provincial police released the names of those killed:

Father-of-three Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, a grocer and butcher

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, a professor in the food science department at Laval University

Father-of-three, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, an IT worker for the government

Aboubaker Thabti, 44, and two Guinean nationals, Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39

Bissonnette appeared in court on Monday, he did not enter a plea.

The suspect was arrested on a bridge in his car which leads from Quebec City to Ile d’Orleans, he called police and said he wanted to cooperate with the authorities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said: “We are with you.”

“Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours. Know that we value you.”