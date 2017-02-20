This is where they will take place…

Protests against Trump are set to take place across the UK, a petition banning the US president a state visit is set to be debated in Parliament.

MPs will consider Theresa May’s invitation for Trump to meet the Queen in response to a petition signed by 1.8m people.

Around 20,000 people are expected to protest outside Parliament.

Protests against the President as well as support for migrants are set to take place in Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leicester, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh. This is according to the Stop Trump coalition website.

MPs will debate the petition in Westminster Hall, the petition doesn’t want to see a state visit by Trump and says it will cause “embarrassment” to the Queen.

Another petition which is pro-visit has been signed by nearly 312,000 people, this will also be considered.

In an official repsonse the Government said ministers believe “the president of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit”.

The response said: “We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised,”