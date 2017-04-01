Protesters clash as far-right supporters are met by anti-fascist campaigners

Here’s whats going on

Protesters have clashed in central London as a march and a rally planned by Britain First and the English Defence League (EDL) is under way close to another demonstration from the Unite Against Fascism (AUF).

Many of those attended wore masks.

Some white people in London protesting against niqaab and Muslims while covering their face. #aprilfoolsday#EDLpic.twitter.com/TQLFQNNjce — Junaid (@ibrownlad) April 1, 2017

EDL leader Tommy Robinson arrived and then scenes unfolded to which a large number of police then moved in to contain the situation.

Chief Supt Catherine Roper of the Metropolitan Police told the Evening Standard: “The right to protest is a fundamental right in our democratic society, but this right must be balanced against the right of people to go about their day without fear of violence, disorder or disruption.

Chief Supt Roper added: “Experience has shown us that when groups with conflicting views come together it can create tension and disorder, not just on the day itself but in the longer term.

“What we have had to carefully consider is how to balance the right to protest with the negative impact on our communities and potential violence and disorder that may have resulted from these protests going ahead as they were suggested.

“If you want to protest on Saturday, we ask that you do so peacefully, no matter what your view. We will adopt a robust arrest policy on anyone who attends and is intent on violence and disorder, or is in breach of these conditions.”

This morning the police issued this tweet:

Due to anticipated serious disorder & disruption the following conditions have been imposed on the #EDL march & rally today pic.twitter.com/US0shqFDJ9 — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) April 1, 2017

The Metropolitan Police have said that it is to early to say at this point if the Boat Race will be cancelled, the Boat Race organisers have been informed.

As the suspected unexploded bomb is submerged bomb disposal experts have to wait until the tide goes back out which is expected to be around 01:00 BST on Sunday police have said.

The director of the Boat Race, Michelle Dite said: “At this stage the races will go ahead as planned.”

Both the womens and mens Boat Race’s are to take place tomorrow. The womens take’s place at 4:35pm and the mens at 5:35pm.

