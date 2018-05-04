Profits soar 75 per cent for Brtish Airways owner IAG

Shares in IAG also climb after the news

Shares in British Airways-owner IAG soared as it posted a jump in quarterly profit, boosted by favourable foreign exchange movements. IAG reported operating profit before exceptional items of €280m in the three months ended March 31.

IAG’s share price had opened at 2.9 per cent in early trading but climbed to 3.6 per cent after the announcement.

In today’s today, the group made no reference to the group’s potential takeover of low-cost competitor Norwegian. IAG had acquired a 4.6 per cent stake in struggling Norwegian in April with a view to starting takeover discussions.