Private funeral held for pop legend George Michael

Pop legend eorge Michael’s funeral took place today, three months after his sudden death. The 53-year-old died on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames.

The funeral was a “small, private ceremony” with “family and close friends” in attendance.

The family’s full statement reads: We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion.”