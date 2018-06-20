Prince Louis to be christened on this day

20 June 2018 | By Purvai Dua

royal baby 3

Kensington Palace has just announced

Kensington Palace has just announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince Louis, will be christened on Monday, 9th July.

Louis, the fifth in line to the British throne, will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

Prince Louis was born on 23 April at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital in West London.

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks