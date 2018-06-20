Prince Louis to be christened on this day

Kensington Palace has just announced

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.



Prince Louis was born on 23 April at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital in West London.

