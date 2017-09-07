Prince George’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea ‘went well’ says Prince William

Find out more

Prince George started his first day at school, Thursday and his father, the Duke of Cambridge joked saying he’s please that another parent also has problems with their child.

Prince William said his first day “went well,” the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate was unable to join them both this morning and this afternoon as she is suffering from severe morning sickness.

This morning Prince George arrived at the school gate at 8:45 and he looked, understandably nervous as all children do.

He was met by Ms Haslem who is the head of the lower school and they shook hands.

There are 560 children that attend Thomas’s Battersea, and Prince George is thought to be the youngest pupil there.

Ben Thomas who was the headmaster there and is now the principal of the school said that he will not be given “any special treatment at all.”