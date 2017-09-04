Prince George prepares for his first day at Thomas School Battersea

Find out more

Prince George who is four-years-old, is to start school this Thursday, at Thomas School Battersea, where fees start from £17,000 a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take him to school for the first day of school life, the Duchess of Cambridge has said that she is not sure the George “has any idea what’s going to hit him” when he starts school at Battersea.

Prince William is now working full time as Royal, conducting duties to support the Queen, as he left his job in July working with East Anglian Air Ambulance as a pilot.