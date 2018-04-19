Power record: UK goes coal-free for two days

Find out here

Britain has hit a record by operating without coal to produce electricity for more than two days — between 10.25pm on Monday to 5.20am today — National Grid confirmed.

Great Britain has just gone 48+ hours without any coal generation. — National Grid Control Room (@NGControlRoom) April 18, 2018

“The UK benefits from highly diverse and flexible sources of electricity and our energy mix continues to change,” Fintan Slye, the National Grid’s director of UK systems operations, told media.

He added: “However, it’s important to remember coal is still an important source of energy as we transition to a low carbon system.”

The previous record was of 40.5 hours between the 28 and 30 October 2017.