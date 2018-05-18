Porsche to recall 60,000 SUVs in Europe

Here’s why

Volkswagen’s Porsche has been asked by Germany’s KBA automotive regulator to recall around 60,000 diesel-engined Macan and Cayenne sport-utility vehicles, according to latest reports.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported the news saying the two models equipped with the latest Euro-6 diesel engine generation were fitted with”impermissible defeat devices” that led to increased emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides.

A Porsche UK spokesman was unable to comment at this stage.