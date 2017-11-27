Pop-up takeover at Battersea Power Stations in the run up to Christmas

Independent makers and designers coming down for a series of unique workshops

In the run up to Christmas, Battersea Power Station will be handing over its pop-up spaces to a host of independent makers and designers: from hand-poured candles to ceramics, prints and pillows, as part of a programme of purpose-designed retail spaces at the main entrance to Circus West Village.

The pop-ups will be an opportunity to get Christmas shopping done early, or for visitors to make their own in a series of unique workshops.

Having already seen hundreds of thousands of people pass under Grosvenor Arch since it opened to the public earlier this year, the next series of pop-ups will run each week from Thursday to Sunday.

Kicking it off, Wax + Wick is offering hand poured candles in water and wine bottles reclaimed from local London pubs, with a focus on Danish design, sustainability, and high quality. Sign up to their new Candle and Gift Box Subscription service, or take part in a workshop to learn how to make your own candles and Christmas wreaths - alongside nibbles and a glass of bubbly.

Throughout December, Heaps+Stacks will be hosting a series of one-off workshops; from a bauble calligraphy workshop where guests can create a bespoke bone china bauble with help from a calligraphy artist to crafting a ginger bread power station.

Rob Tincknell, CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “In the run-up to Christmas the pop-ups at Circus West Village are just one of a number of reasons to visit Battersea Power Station. With Francesco Mazzei’s new restaurant, Fiume, along with fantastic pizza at Mother and great food and drink at No.29, an exciting new food quarter is emerging here, providing the ideal place to get into the festive spirit. We also have the MBNA Thames Clippers River Bus service which brings you to and from our brand new Pier in front of the Power Station, making getting here easier than ever.”

The evolving Pop Up programme will be open weekly at the following times:

Thursday - Friday: 12-8pm

Saturday - Sunday: 10-6pm

The full December line-up of exciting new Pop Ups will be announced in the coming weeks.