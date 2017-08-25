Police officers attacked outside Buckingham Palace a man has been arrested

25 August 2017 | By Peter Smyth

Armed Police

Here’s what happened

Just after 8:30pm Friday evening two Metropolitan police officers were attacked outside Buckingham Palace, a man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and police have confirmed that the attacker was in possesion of a knife.

The Met police said on Twitter: “Officers are on scene at the Mall o/s Buckingham Palace. A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault on police.

“Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the course of detaining the man.

“No other persons have been reported injured. Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Her Majesty the Queen is currently staying at Balmoral.

There is no suggestion at this time it was a suspect terror attack.

 

