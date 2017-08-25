Police officers attacked outside Buckingham Palace a man has been arrested

Here’s what happened

Just after 8:30pm Friday evening two Metropolitan police officers were attacked outside Buckingham Palace, a man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and police have confirmed that the attacker was in possesion of a knife.

#buckinghampalaceexcellent job once again from police. Very quick on the case pic.twitter.com/lTQ6SJy8Cs — Rach King (@rachking93) August 25, 2017

The Met police said on Twitter: “Officers are on scene at the Mall o/s Buckingham Palace. A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault on police.

BREAKING: Reports a man attacked a police officer with a sword outside Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/JBbIxx8Okq — Matt Vincent (@MRV2899) August 25, 2017

“Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the course of detaining the man.

Something is going on outside #buckinghampalaceso many police arriving pic.twitter.com/eYJEsXcK8F — Kiana Williamson (@kianaelisewills) August 25, 2017

“No other persons have been reported injured. Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Being directed away from Buckingham Palace now as Police corden it off. No entry allowed in towards palace #buckinghampalacepic.twitter.com/dwlpRT3VJQ — Amir Jan Malik (@Amir_Jan_Malik) August 25, 2017

Her Majesty the Queen is currently staying at Balmoral.

There is no suggestion at this time it was a suspect terror attack.