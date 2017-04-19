Police officer is injured as explosion rips through a North London home

Here’s what happened

A police officer and a man have been injured after an explosion took place at a North London home.

Bailiffs were at the home when a dispute erupted and the police were called. Shortly after there was an explosion followed by a huge fire in the basement of the house.

More than 72 firefighters and ten fire engines were called to Stapleton Hall road at 11:50 GMT Wednesday.

London air ambulance were on the scene and the property had been evacuated shortly before London Fire Brigade were in attendance.

LAS Resilience Team tweeted: “Multiple @Ldn_Ambulance resources remain on scene with @LondonFire @LDNairamb in #stroudgreen”

London Ambulance tweeted: “We have assessed three patients following the incident at #StroudGreen. Two have been taken to hospital for further treatment.”

We have assessed three patients following the incident at #StroudGreen. Two have been taken to hospital for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/Yp8RktfScU — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) April 19, 2017

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at around 11:50am to a disturbance at a residential address in Stapleton Hall Road N4.”

“It is understood that bailiffs were at the address.”

“Officers attended the location and, as they arrived at around midday, there was a localised explosion within the property.”

“At this early stage, police are aware of two people injured. One man has sustained serious burns, and a police officer sustained an arm injury. We await further details.”

“There has been no arrest.”

“The address has been evacuated, but no neighbouring properties are affected at present.”

“This is a live incident and all emergency services are working together to make the scene safe and to begin a thorough investigation into the circumstances. There has been no arrest.”

London Fire Brigade tweeted: “The whole of the basement of a house in #StroudGreenis alight. One person left before crews arrived © @PPixton

The whole of the basement of a house in #StroudGreenis alight. One person left before crews arrived © @PPixton https://t.co/msELTVqsFL pic.twitter.com/Qq0odr45MO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 19, 2017

London Ambulance updated twitter on the events saying: Update: three patients have now been taken to hospital following the incident at #StroudGreen | pic.twitter.com/GakSEY3nbB”

Update: three patients have now been taken to hospital following the incident at #StroudGreenpic.twitter.com/GakSEY3nbB — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) April 19, 2017

The police officer had arm injuries and a man had serious burns, it is unknown at this stage as to what caused the explosion and what injuries the third person sustained.



