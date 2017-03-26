Police lock down Barbican station amid suspect package

What happened?

This morning Barbican station and the surrounding area went in to lock down as a suspect package was found with armed police sealing off the surrounding streets this morning.

Millie C tweeted saying: “Barbican closed off from a suspect package, all clear now. @cityoflondon police doing a good job with the situation. #wearenotafraid #london.”

Another person tweeted saying: “Armed Police sealed off #Goswellroad #barbican looks serious.”

Barbican station has since reopened and Transport for London said that the cordons have now been lifted.