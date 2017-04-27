Police foil terror attack in Westminster as man has ‘rucksack full of knives’

Here’s what unfolded

Thursday armed police swarmed over Whitehall shortly before 2:30pm BST tackled a suspected 27-year-old terrorist to ground.

A group of knives can be clearly seen on the ground after police swarmed to tackle the bearded man who dressed in black.

This person posted this on Twitter, clearly showing the knifes on the floor.

Forensic officers are examing the knives:

BREAKING: Knife reported to be on ground during ongoing police incident in Whitehall pic.twitter.com/IJDA66V2q6 — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) April 27, 2017

Witnesses said that the man was wearing a track suit and trainers and then a police car pulled up to talk to him. Moments later a large amount of armed police officers came as he was just yards away from Downing street.

The suspected terrorist is being questioned by anti-terror police at a south London police station.

A witness from London said to the Mail Online: “I came out of the tube station and saw a police car go flying by. Then all of a sudden it slowed down and two cops got out.”

Full scene of what’s happening in #Westminster- attacker apparently arrested with forensics officers on the scene pic.twitter.com/ZaVqrhIo4V — Helen Chandler-Wilde (@HL_CW) April 27, 2017

“Then an armed cop with a rifle came passed me, I thought it was just a drill at first. Then he shouted “Armed police, stop” and they got this guy down on the ground.”

“When they shouted at him he didn’t resist or say a word, he just put his hands up and stopped. Then they got the cuffs on him in the central reservation.”

“First there was one, then two police officers, then they all came from nowhere like a swarm of bees. There was about a dozen cop cars.”

Our view of the incident in Westminster - unsure what had happened before armed police arrived pic.twitter.com/Af86cFrISX — Dev Howard (@3213dev) April 27, 2017

“Before he was arrested he was just walk along normally, but he must have known they were after him because he didn’t say anything when they stopped him.”

“It was uncomfortable seeing that happen, it wasn’t scary at first, it all happened so fast. But given what happen a month ago, it makes you really nervous.”

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 14:22, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation.”

London999Feed posted this picture of the terror supsect on Twitter:

.@3213dev #WestminsterSources say Police treating incident as attempted terror attack

Suspect detained under terrorism act pic.twitter.com/B8jRXiAXQ0 — London 999 Feed (@999London) April 27, 2017

“The man, aged in his late twenties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. Knives have been recovered from him.”

“He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station.”

“Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat.”

Police operation on Whitehall pic.twitter.com/A52oMR53hC — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) April 27, 2017

The Prime minister, Theresa May paid tribute to the security services after the incident.

May said: “I think it shows our police and intelligence and security services are on alert, as they always are, looking to keep us safe and secure. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

“They are often unseen, unheard, yet the job they do, day in and day out, is really important and we should thank them for it.”























