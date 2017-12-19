Police foil 'alleged UK Christmas plot'

Find out here

Police have raided five properties and believe they may have disrupted a Christmas terror plot following the arrest of four suspects in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

All four have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

All four were arrested by anti-terror police working with MI5 in the ‘Islamist related’ investigation.

A spokeswoman from Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: “The public may have heard a loud bang at the time as police entered one of the properties, but it was not an explosion. “[We] would like to reassure them that it was part of the method to gain entry to the property.”

Today’s raids follow recent online IS threats to attack Christmas markets in the UK, with chilling images of a bloodied knife and a tied and bound Santa Claus.