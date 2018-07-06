Poisoning row latest: Couple handled 'contaminated item'

Here’s what Neil Basu said

According to police, the poisoned couple handled a “contaminated item” that accidentally exposed them to the deadly Novichok— the same toxin used in the attempted assassination of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter four months ago.

Assistant commissioner Neil Basu, the head of UK counterterror policing, confirmed: “Following further tests of samples from the patients, we now know that they were exposed to the nerve agent after handling a contaminated item. Detectives are working as quickly and as diligently as possible to identify the source of the contamination.”

The couple, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, collapsed at a flat in Amesbury last week and remain critically ill.